The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Clorox worth $16,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.3% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,388,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Clorox by 19.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 241,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,178 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

NYSE CLX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

