The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EL opened at $146.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

