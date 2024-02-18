The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Lowered by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,973 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.96.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

