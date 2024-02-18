The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 2078398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 69.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 960,968 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 566,514 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 73,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

