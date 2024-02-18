The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

GBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

