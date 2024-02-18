The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,855 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

