The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.81 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.