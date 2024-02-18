The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 224.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

Mosaic stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $57.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

