The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.70 and its 200 day moving average is $132.96. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $161.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.