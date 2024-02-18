The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $309.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

