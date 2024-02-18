The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $89.75 Average PT from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NYSE:TD opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

