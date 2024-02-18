The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,926 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $16,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after acquiring an additional 499,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,573,000 after acquiring an additional 207,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

