The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after buying an additional 127,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,763,000 after buying an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,286,000 after buying an additional 95,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $217.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.