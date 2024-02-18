Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $21.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $49,926.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,112,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

