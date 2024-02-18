Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $21.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TOST
Insider Transactions at Toast
Institutional Trading of Toast
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.
Toast Trading Up 16.8 %
Shares of TOST opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toast
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.