Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $21.35. Toast shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 9,093,861 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,733 shares in the company, valued at $723,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 78.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,356,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

See Also

