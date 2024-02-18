Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,032,000 after purchasing an additional 147,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of TM stock opened at $227.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $132.35 and a twelve month high of $232.56. The company has a market capitalization of $308.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

