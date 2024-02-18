Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $227.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $308.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $232.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

