Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Lessened by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $272.17 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $278.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.39 and a 200-day moving average of $223.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TT

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.