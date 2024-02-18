Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transocean in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. Transocean has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $8.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Transocean by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Stories

