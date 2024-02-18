Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Trip.com Group worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

