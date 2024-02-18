TrueCar (TRUE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.74 on Friday. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TrueCar from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 3,840.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.