Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.28, but opened at $27.02. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Trupanion shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 767,669 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.44 million, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

