Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 6,048,560 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 3,269,871 shares.The stock last traded at $58.87 and had previously closed at $61.15.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,210,000 after purchasing an additional 241,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,806,000 after acquiring an additional 709,400 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,828 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after acquiring an additional 111,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

