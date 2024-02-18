Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 60,281 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE UBER opened at $78.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $81.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.