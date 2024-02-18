UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,434 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in UBS Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UBS shares. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $31.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.