Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading 6.4% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $49.57 and last traded at $49.22. Approximately 569,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 807,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 477.39%. The company had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after buying an additional 167,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 87,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

