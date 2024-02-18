United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of United Community Banks worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.36%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

