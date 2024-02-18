Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 4885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ULH shares. StockNews.com cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Universal Logistics Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

