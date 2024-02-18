Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their neutral rating on shares of Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.
Upexi Trading Down 16.5 %
NASDAQ:UPXI opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Upexi has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 22.63%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPXI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upexi during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upexi during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upexi during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Upexi
Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
