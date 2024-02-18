Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their neutral rating on shares of Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

Upexi Trading Down 16.5 %

NASDAQ:UPXI opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Upexi has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 22.63%.

In other Upexi news, CEO Allan Marshall purchased 90,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $84,600.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,754,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,073.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 117,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,023 over the last 90 days. 41.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPXI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upexi during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upexi during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upexi during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

