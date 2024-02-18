Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $8.33

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.05. Valneva shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 2,598 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Thursday.

Get Valneva alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Valneva

Valneva Trading Down 4.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.