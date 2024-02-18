Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,609 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JFrog were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth $504,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in JFrog by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 80,913 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 339,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $107,400.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 503,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,109,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,243 shares of company stock worth $25,799,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

JFrog Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

