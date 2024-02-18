Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $141,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $746.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $571.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.70.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

