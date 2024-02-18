Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,545 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 166.8% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2,264.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 822,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,139,000 after purchasing an additional 787,934 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 484,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.55 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $376.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

