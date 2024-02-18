Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.43.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of VECO stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,900. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

