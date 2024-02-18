Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $515.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $417.27.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $422.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,195 shares of company stock worth $7,636,550. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.