Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.22 and last traded at C$6.14. Approximately 210,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 180,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Read Our Latest Report on Victoria Gold
Victoria Gold Stock Performance
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria Gold
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.