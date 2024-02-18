Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.49

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.49 and last traded at $33.22, with a volume of 49725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VIST

Vista Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 4,205.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vista Energy by 89.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Vista Energy by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vista Energy by 68.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.