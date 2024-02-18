Visteon (VC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Visteon has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.18. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Visteon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Visteon by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.