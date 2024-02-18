Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Stock Price Up 4.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $40.27 and last traded at $40.27. 266,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 663,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vontier

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,477,000 after acquiring an additional 264,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,188 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,308,000 after acquiring an additional 219,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.