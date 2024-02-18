Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.70, but opened at $24.92. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Vornado Realty Trust shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 231,801 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 72,750 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,649,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 521.74%.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

