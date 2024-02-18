Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $81.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.89.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $70.17. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 834.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,952 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

