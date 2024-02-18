W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $39,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $935.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $866.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $778.26. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $625.97 and a 52-week high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

