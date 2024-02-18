Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $26.40, but opened at $27.34. Wabash National shares last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 111,158 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,785,000 after acquiring an additional 384,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,491,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

