Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

