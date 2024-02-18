Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,073 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.1 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.