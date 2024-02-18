Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.31.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $167.87 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $168.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.