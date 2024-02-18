Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.31.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN opened at $167.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.42 and a 200 day moving average of $141.83. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Waste Connections by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

