Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diebold Nixdorf’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

DBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

NYSE:DBD opened at $33.63 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

