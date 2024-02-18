Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $51.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.43.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

