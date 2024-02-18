Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $93.13 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

